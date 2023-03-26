Braves News: Acuna shows out, 2022 draftees, more

As we are now mere days away from Opening Day, the Braves’ squad looks ready to go, as the pitching and hitting had good days in the split squad games Saturday. Ronald Acuna definitely stole the show, however, speeding around the bases and driving the ball hard and far. A return to his pre-torn ACL form from Ronald would be a huge boon to the Braves’ offense and to their World Series aspirations as he can be the most electrifying and productive players on the planet when he is on the top of his game.

Braves News

Ronald Acuna made his presence known in Spring Training, as Opening Day is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, our prospect team wrote up who they think will have the best season of the 2022 draftees this year.

MLB News

The Yankees’ injury plagued starter Luis Severino is likely heading back to the IL.

The Phillies and Aaron Nola have stopped discussing an extension until after the season.

The A’s picked up Jeurys Familia on a major league deal.

The Blue Jays released Braves’ legend Jay Jackson.

Luke Voit opted out of his minor league deal with the Brewers.

The Cardinals are including one of baseball’s top prospects, Jordan Walker in their Opening Day roster.

The Mets optioned top prospect Brett Baty.

Joey Votto may begin 2023 on the IL.