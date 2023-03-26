Pirates vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Spencer Strider will get his final spring tune up Sunday when the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cactus League action. Right-hander Wil Crowe will get the start for Pittsburgh.

Strider will be making his fifth appearance of the spring and the Braves will likely want to see him give them some length Sunday. He allowed six hits, a walk, two runs and struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings in his last outing against the Astros. He has allowed 12 hits, three runs and has struck out 16 over 10 innings this spring.

Eddie Rosario is back in the Braves’ lineup as the DH Sunday after being scratched the previous two days due to back soreness. Marcell Ozuna starts in left field while Ehire Adrianza will start at shortstop and hit ninth.

Braves lineup 3/26 vs Pirates



1. Acuña Jr. RF

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Ozuna LF

5. Harris CF

6. Albies 2B

7. D’Arnaud C

8. Rosario DH

9. Adrianza SS



Spencer Strider, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 26, 2023

The Pirates will send a lineup of mostly reserves for Sudnay’s game in North Port. Rodolfo Castro will lead off and play shortstop. Ji Man Choi will play first base while Miguel Andujar is slotted into the fourth spot in the order and will play right field.

Our squad vs. the Braves.



93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/IiW1MH6MdD — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 26, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 26, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WCNN 680 / 93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network