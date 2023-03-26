Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd to open season in Braves rotation, per report

The final days of Spring Training are here and the Atlanta Braves’ starting rotation is starting to come into focus and there are going to be some moving parts. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that the Braves will give Kyle Wright some extra time to get ready after his delayed start to the spring by pitching Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd in the first two series of the regular season.

Per Bowman, Shuster is likely to start April 2 against the Nationals. Dodd won’t be on the Opening Day roster, but will be added before the fifth game on April 4.

Dodd won’t break with the team. He’ll be added before the fifth game (April 4). Not confirmed, but it sounds like Shuster will start the season’s third game (April 2 in DC) https://t.co/q4s5FqEDJu — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 26, 2023

Wright got a late start to the spring after receiving a cortisone shot in his shoulder prior to camp. He likely could have pitched, but wouldn’t have been fully stretched out. With the good showings by Shuster and Dodd, Atlanta has the luxury of pushing him back. Bowman reports that Wright will make one start against minor leaguers and another at Gwinnett before rejoining the Braves during their first homestand.

Shuster and Dodd were among the biggest surprises in camp. Shuster pitched in five games allowing seven hits and three runs over 18 2/3 innings. He tallied 18 strikeouts and walked just four. Dodd also appeared in five games allowing 15 hits and four runs over 18 innings. He had 20 strikeouts against just four walks.