Nick Anderson, Michael Tonkin will make Braves Opening Day roster

With the news that Kyle Wright will begin the season on the injured list, the rest of the Atlanta Braves’ Opening Day pitching staff is coming into view. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that relievers Nick Anderson and Michael Tonkin will be in the bullpen on Opening Day.

Nick Anderson and Michael Tonkin will be in the bullpen on Opening Day. Tonkin may be the odd man out when Dodd is added for his April 4 start — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 26, 2023

Anderson was optioned to Gwinnett last week. Tonkin is on the 40-man roster and remains in camp. He will likely be the odd man out when the Braves need a roster spot for Dylan Dodd who is expected to start April 4 in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Barring some last minute change, this is what Atlanta’s pitching staff will look like on Opening Day:

Rotation (4): Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, Jared Shuster

Bullpen (9): A.J. Minter, Joe Jimenez, Collin McHugh, Dylan Lee, Lucas Luetge, Kirby Yates, Nick Anderson, Jesse Chavez and Michael Tonkin

Shuster and Chavez will need to be added to the 40-man roster prior to Opening Day.