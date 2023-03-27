Braves News: Braves Finalize Pitching Staff Plans, Riley and Rosario Go Deep, More

Sunday was an active day across baseball with many teams finalizing plans before Opening Day. For the Braves, while many questions were answered last week, there were still a few more decisions to make before the start of the season.

The Braves made significant decisions for both their starting rotation and bullpen on Sunday. Both Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd will make appearances for Atlanta to start the season, as both are projected to get a start within the first five games of the season for the Braves.

The Braves' first turn through the rotation, as of now:



DC:



Max Fried (March 30)

Spencer Strider (April 1)

Jared Shuster (April 2)



STL:



Charlie Morton (April 3)

Dylan Dodd (April 4) — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 26, 2023

For the Bullpen, both Nick Anderson and Michael Tonkin should be apart of the Braves bullpen on Opening Day. Further roster adjustments will need to be made for some of these names to officially be apart of the big league roster. For instance, Tonkin’s time in Atlanta could be short lived, as he could be a sensible name for Dodd to replace on the Braves 40-man roster before he makes his MLB debut.

While time will ultimately determine how the Braves will manage their 40-man roster over the next week, Atlanta will obviously be relying on plenty of new and somewhat unexpected sources of talent to start the season of right on the mound.

Braves News

MLB News