Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

It is mailbag time! Get your questions in now

By Kris Willis
new
Cincinnati Reds v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves entered Spring Training with three big storylines and only one of them worked out as expected. The answer at shortstop and the battle for the fifth starter spot turned out way different than anyone could have expected entering camp.

The Braves are set to begin the season on the road with a three-game series in Washington and St. Louis before returning for the home opener against the San Diego Padres.

With that as the backdrop, it is a great time to for a post-Grapefruit League mailbag. If you questions about the offseason, spring training, or anything at all, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Braves mailbag.

Answers will run later this week. All questions received by Wednesday, March 29 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.

