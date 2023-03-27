Braves unveil Nike City Connect Jersey

The Atlanta Braves unveiled their new Nike City Connect uniforms Monday morning. The Braves will debut the City Connect jerseys on Saturday, April 8 against the San Diego Padres and will wear them for every Saturday home game for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The jersey is inspired by the classic 1974 Braves uniform and pays tribute to the year that Hank Aaron hit home run 715 to break Babe Ruth’s all-time record.

“The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron with our City Connect uniforms,” said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. “We are thankful to Nike who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognized the impact that Hank continues to have on our organization while also celebrating the role of the Braves in our community.”

Special features of the Atlanta Braves City Connect uniform include:

“The A” on the chest over the heart is synonymous with Atlanta’s nickname and a visual representation of the Braves’ battle “For The A.”

The inside collar features a “715” graphic in a font reminiscent of the scoreboard lights at Atlanta Stadium (later named Atlanta Fulton County Stadium) after Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715 th home run on April 8, 1974.

in a font reminiscent of the scoreboard lights at Atlanta Stadium (later named Atlanta Fulton County Stadium) after Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715 home run on April 8, 1974. The Art Deco-esque crown design on the sleeves is a nod to Aaron as the Home Run King. The new ribbing pattern on the peak of the crown mirrors the Presidential Medal of Freedom bestowed upon Aaron by President George W. Bush.

on the sleeves is a nod to Aaron as the Home Run King. The new on the peak of the crown mirrors the Presidential Medal of Freedom bestowed upon Aaron by President George W. Bush. Aaron’s motto and number – “Keep Swinging #44” – appear above the jocktag.

The Cap:

The classic “A” logo bears the colors of the 1974 uniform.

bears the colors of the 1974 uniform. “Keep Swinging #44” is embroidered on green fabric on the under-bill.

The Braves City Connect Collection will go on sale Saturday, April 1 at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park and also at Nike.com. They will also be available at the MLB Flagship Store in New York, mlbshop.com and select retail locations. A-List Members will have first access at 10 a.m. at the Braves Clubhouse Store before it opens to the public at 11 a.m.

A portion of proceeds from the Nike Atlanta Braves City Collection purchased at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund.