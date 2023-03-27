Red Sox vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will play their final game at CoolToday Park for the 2023 Grapefruit League season Monday when they host the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta will play Boston again on Tuesday in Fort Myers before heading north where they will begin the regular season Thursday on the road against the Washington Nationals.

The Braves will go with a bullpen game Monday with veteran Jesse Chavez getting the start. Ronald Acuña Jr. will handle DH duties for Monday’s game. Sean Murphy will be behind the plate and hit clean up while Sam Hilliard gets the start in right field and will be batting eighth.

Braves lineup 3/27 vs Red Sox



1. Acuna Jr. DH

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Murphy C

5. Harris CF

6. Albies 2B

7. Rosario LF

8. Hilliard RF

9. Arcia SS



Jesse Chavez, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 27, 2023

Right-hander Tanner Houck will get the start for Boston who will roll out what could be their Opening Day lineup. New addition Masataka Yoshida will hit clean up and play left field. Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will play center field and hit fifth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 27, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM