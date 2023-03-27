Braves place Kyle Wright on IL to begin season, Nick Anderson called up

As expected, the Braves have placed right-handed starter Kyle Wright on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Nick Anderson, who was optioned to minor league camp last week, has been recalled and will begin the year in the bullpen.

Over the weekend, it was reported both Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd would open the season in the Braves’ rotation.

Wright, who received a shoulder injection in January, was a few weeks behind the other starters in camp this spring. The plan, assuming all goes well, is for Wright to make a final start in minor league camp this week, a start with the Gwinnett Stripers next week, and then make his season debut during the Braves’ second home series against the Reds (April 10-12.) Wright’s stint on the 15-day IL begins today, so the first day he would be eligible to return is Tuesday, April 11th.

Anderson signed early in the offseason with Atlanta and could be a prominent figure in the bullpen mix. After two outstanding years with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and 2020, Anderson has frequently battled injuries ever since. He has enjoyed a healthy and productive spring with a 2.70 ERA across 10 innings with 14 strikeouts.

The Braves will conclude spring training on Tuesday afternoon. Opening Day is Thursday, March 30 in Washington D.C. against the Nationals.