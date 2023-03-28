Braves News: Kyle Wright to IL, City Connect Jersey Reveal, More

The Braves announced on Monday that starter Kyle Wright would be placed on the 15-day IL as he continues to ramp up his stamina to normal levels. The move was expected from the roster decisions and annoucnements that were made on Sunday, so this is not a result of any setbacks or new injuries. The Braves are simply remaining cautious with their pitching staff to begin the season.
The hope is that Kyle Wright will be ready at some point in early too mid April to rejoin the starting rotation. Wright’s health and performance this year will be something to watch for the Atlanta rotation, as he provides key depth and effectiveness as a third or fourth starter. Hopefully, he will continue to improve with time and rejoin the rotation over the next few weeks.
Braves News
- Atlanta reveled its 2023 City Connect Jersey.
- The Braves continued to display plenty of power in a 6-1 victory on Monday.
- MLB.com ranked the top ten rotations in baseball, where the Braves placed third.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman “take stock” in many aspects of the Braves for the 2023 season in the latest Battery Power Podcast.
MLB News
- MLB.com predicted the Padres to win the 2023 World Series.
- The Brewers signed Luke Voit to a one-year deal.
- Tyler O’Neill will be the Cardinals starting center fielder for 2023.
- Guardians starter Triston Mckenzie will be out for up to two months with a shoulder strain.
- Nico Hoerner and the Cubs agreed to a three year extension.
- Top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will begin the season in the minors.
