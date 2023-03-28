Braves vs. Red Sox Spring Training Game Thread, 3/28/23

The Atlanta Braves will conclude their Grapefruit League action today, as they will take on the Boston Red Sox. Charlie Morton will be getting the starting nod today for Atlanta as he will look to put in a solid performance as the regular season nears. Kutter Crawford will start on the mound for Boston.

The Atlanta Braves will roll out their final lineup of the Spring and it may very well be the same one we see on Opening Day with the exception of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario swapping positions.

Final Braves spring training lineup of 2023



1. Acuña Jr. RF

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Ozuna LF

5. Harris CF

6. Albies 2B

7. D’Arnaud C

8. Rosario DH

9. Arcia SS



Charlie Morton, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 28, 2023

The Red Sox will also go with most of their regulars for Tuesday’s matchup. Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is back in center field while rookie Tristan Casas gets the start at first base.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 28, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

TV: None

Streaming: MLB.TV

Listen: WIFN 1340 AM/103.7FM