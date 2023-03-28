 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Red Sox Spring Training Game Thread, 3/28/23

Braves look to finish a strong Spring against the Red Sox

MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will conclude their Grapefruit League action today, as they will take on the Boston Red Sox. Charlie Morton will be getting the starting nod today for Atlanta as he will look to put in a solid performance as the regular season nears. Kutter Crawford will start on the mound for Boston.

The Atlanta Braves will roll out their final lineup of the Spring and it may very well be the same one we see on Opening Day with the exception of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario swapping positions.

The Red Sox will also go with most of their regulars for Tuesday’s matchup. Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is back in center field while rookie Tristan Casas gets the start at first base.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 28, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

TV: None

Streaming: MLB.TV

Listen: WIFN 1340 AM/103.7FM

