Braves cap off Spring Training with a win over the Red Sox

Offense was easy to come by for the Atlanta Braves today as they closed out Grapefruit League action against the Boston Red Sox with a 7-5 win. Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-2 on the day along with Michael Harris II who tallied a hit and drove in three runs. Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Orlando Arcia all had a hit each including Arcia’s third home run of the spring which gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead.

Most of Atlanta’s starting lineup would see their days end in the top of the fifth inning. Ehire Adrianza came on as a reserve and finished the game with two hits and also drove in a run.

Charlie Morton didn’t have a great outing in his final tune up before moving on to the regular season. Morton allowed four hits, two walks and three runs in just 2 1/3 innings. Two of those four hits allowed left the ballpark including a long two-run shot to Masataka Yoshida in the first inning.

Jared Shuster followed Morton in the fourth. Shuster allowed two hits and a run and also issued three walks in two innings. He is currently penciled in to start the third game of the season in Washington.

Victor Vodnik, Jake McSteen, and Trey Riley allowed five hits and a run combined over the final four innings to close out the game. The Braves finished the spring with a final record of 18-10-2.

Atlanta will move on to Opening Day as they will travel to Washington D.C. to play the divisional rival Washington Nationals with Max Fried slated to get the starting nod.