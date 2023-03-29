Get to know the Braves’ 2023 Opening Day Roster

The Atlanta Braves have yet to officially announce their roster for Opening Day, but barring something unexpected, the group is essentially in place. Below is our annual preview to get you up to speed if you are just coming back to baseball for the start of the regular season.

(If there is a last minute or unexpected change, we will update this article)

61 - Nick Anderson - RHP

Age: 32 Birthplace: Crosby, MN

Acquired: Signed to a one-year, $875,000 split contract on November 11, 2022

Expected Role: Middle relief

Projection: Replacement-level single-inning relief option, -0.5-0.5 WAR in 35-50 innings.

Fun Facts: Drafted in the 32nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft, but did not sign. Instead, played in the Frontier League for three seasons before being signed by the Twins. Broke a record in the 2020 postseason by recording seven straight scoreless postseason relief appearances.

60 - Jesse Chavez - RHP

Age: 39 Birthplace: San Gabriel, CA

Acquired: Signed a one-year, minor league contact with the Braves on November 12, 2022

Expected Role: Long relief

Projection: Replacement-level multi-inning relief option, 0-0.5 WAR in 45-55 innings.

Fun Facts: Is currently on his fourth or fifth stint with the Braves, depending on whether you count him hitting free agency in the 2022-2023 offseason as a separate stint. Prior stints included 2010 and 2021. Currently holds the record for most times traded by a single major leaguer, with ten.

54 - Max Fried - LHP

Age: 29 Birthplace: Santa Monica, CA

Acquired: Acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres on December 19, 2014. Will earn a $13.5 million salary in 2023 (lost arbitration hearing).

Expected Role: #1 starter.

Projection: Top-of-the-rotation starter, 3-4 WAR in 170-190 innings.

Fun Facts: Has won three straight Gold Gloves, becoming the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux to do so. Has finished in the top five in NL Cy Young voting in two of the last three seasons.

77 - Joe Jiménez - RHP

Age: 28 Birthplace: San Juan, PR

Acquired: Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on December 7, 2022. Signed a $2.765 million contract for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration.

Expected Role: Set-up/late-inning higher leverage relief.

Projection: High-quality single-inning relief, 0.5-1.0 WAR in 50-65 innings.

Fun Facts: Part of the silver medal-winning 2017 Puerto Rico WBC team. Initially received a closer role after then-Tigers closer Shane Greene was traded to the Braves in 2019.

52 - Dylan Lee - LHP

Age: 28 Birthplace: Dinuba, CA

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal with the Braves on April 15, 2021.

Expected Role: Middle relief

Projection: High-quality single-inning relief, 0.5-1.0 WAR in 55-60 innings.

Fun Facts: First pitcher in MLB history to make his first major league start in a World Series game (but not the only one at this point).

63 - Lucas Luetge - LHP

Age: 36 Birthplace: Brenham, TX

Acquired: Acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on December 28, 2022. Signed a $1.55 million contract for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration.

Expected Role: Middle relief, possibly multi-inning work.

Projection: Average-to-above middle relief, 0-1 WAR in 50-55 innings.

Fun Facts: Was a Rule 5 Draft pick that was retained on the active roster for the full season. Participated in the Mariners’ combined no-hitter on June 8, 2012; the only out he recorded came on a sacrifice bunt. Went nearly six years between major league appearances (April 25, 2015 to April 3, 2021).

32 - Collin McHugh - RHP

Age: 35 Birthplace: Naperville, IL

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Braves on March 15, 2022. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season.

Expected Role: Set-up/late-inning higher leverage relief

Projection: High-quality single- or multi-inning relief, 0.5-1.0 WAR in 55-70 innings.

Fun Facts: Runs a podcast (https://twelvesixpodcast.libsyn.com/) where he hosts players and other baseball-related guests.

33 - A.J. Minter - LHP

Age: 29 Birthplace: Tyler, TX

Acquired: Drafted by the Braves in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Signed a $4.2875 million contract for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration.

Expected Role: Closer (to start the season, as Raisel Iglesias is on the Injured List)

Projection: High quality/elite reliever, 0.5-1.5 WAR over 60-70 innings.

Fun Facts: Became the first player with prior major league appearances to make their first career start in the postseason when he started Game 5 of the 2020 NLCS.

50 - Charlie Morton - RHP

Age: 39 Birthplace: Flemington, NJ

Acquired: Signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Braves on November 24, 2020. Later signed a one-year extension for the 2022 season for $20 million, then signed another $20 million, one-year extension for the 2023 season on September 30, 2022.

Expected Role: Mid-rotation starter

Projection: Average starter, 2-3 WAR in 155-170 innings.

Fun Facts: Recorded 200+ strikeouts in both 2021 and 2022, becoming just the third Atlanta Braves pitcher to do so in consecutive seasons. In Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, threw 16 pitches after a comebacker fractured his right fibula.

83 - Jared Shuster - LHP

Age: 24 Birthplace: New Bedford, MA

Acquired: Drafted by the Braves in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Expected Role: Temporary (?) mid-rotation starter, potential longer-term fifth starter, or on-demand rotation depth.

Projection: Below-average starter, 0.5-1.0 WAR in 100-115 innings.

Fun Facts: Seventh player taken in the first round out of Wake Forest University. Possibly has the most nickname/pun-able name in recent Braves history.

99 - Spencer Strider - RHP

Age: 24 Birthplace: Columbus, OH

Acquired: Drafted by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Signed a six-year, $75 million extension on October 10, 2022.

Expected Role: #2 starter

Projection: Above-average starter, 2.5-4.0 WAR over 120-155 innings.

Fun Facts: NL Rookie of the Month in July 2022. Broke the Braves’ record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 16 on September 1, 2022. On September 18, 2022, became the fastest pitcher ever to 200 strikeouts in a single season, doing so in 130 innings pitched. First rookie in modern Braves history to strike out 200 batters in a season.

51 - Michael Tonkin - RHP

Age: 33 Birthplace: Glendale, CA

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal on January 11, 2022.

Expected Role: Low-leverage middle relief

Projection: Below-average reliever, 0-0.5 WAR in 35-45 innings.

Fun Facts: Has played in the NPB, the independent Atlantic League, and the Mexican League. Has not appeared in a major league game since 2017 with the Twins. Brother-in-law is former big leaguer Jason Kubel, who married Tonkin’s sister.

22 - Kirby Yates - RHP

Age: 36 Birthplace: Lihue, HI

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract with a club option for 2024 with the Braves on November 29, 2021.

Expected Role: Middle relief

Projection: Average reliever, 0-0.5 WAR in 30-60 innings.

Fun Facts: Led MLB with 41 saves in 2019. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rays in 2009. Brother, Tyler Yates, pitched for the Braves in 2006-2007.

16 - Travis d’Arnaud - C

Age: 34 Birthplace: Long Beach, CA

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Braves on November 24, 2019. Since then, signed another $16 million, two-year extension, with a club option for the 2024 season, on August 20, 2021.

Expected Role: Secondary catcher in catcher timeshare, part-time DH.

Projection: Average to above-average regular, 1.5-3.0 WAR in 360-430 PAs.

Fun Facts: Named to the 2022 NL All-Star Team along with teammate William Contreras, making it the first time since 1962 that two catchers from the same team were named to an All-Star Team. Brother, Chase d’Arnaud, played for the Braves in 2016-2017.

12 - Sean Murphy - C

Age: 28 Birthplace: Peekskill, NY

Acquired: Acquired in a three-team trade involving the Braves, Athletics, and Brewers on December 12, 2022. Signed to a six-year, $73 million extension with a club option for the 2029 season on December 27, 2022.

Expected Role: Primary catcher in catcher timeshare, part-time DH.

Projection: High-quality producer, 4.0-4.5 WAR in 470-570 PAs.

Fun Facts: Ranked in the top six in each of Statcast’s catcher blocking, catcher framing, and catcher pop time metrics in 2022.

1 - Ozzie Albies - 2B

Age: 26 Birthplace: Willemstad, Curaçao

Acquired: Signed as an international free agent by the Braves in 2013. Signed a seven-year, $35 million extension with two club options on April 11, 2019.

Expected Role: Starting second baseman.

Projection: Above-average regular, 3-4 WAR in 570-600 PAs.

Fun Facts: Recorded the first 30-homer, 100-RBI season for a Braves second baseman in 2021. Won the 2021 Heart and Hustle Award, handed out by the MLB Players Alumni Association.

9 - Ehire Adrianza - INF

Age: 33 Birthplace: Miranda, Venezuela

Acquired: Signed a minor league contract with the Braves on December 16, 2022

Expected Role: Utility infielder/corner outfielder

Projection: Relatively weak bench player, 0-0.5 WAR in 90-210 PAs.

Fun Facts: Missed the deciding game of the 2021 World Series because his wife went into labor.

11 - Orlando Arcia - SS

Age: 28 Birthplace: Anaco, Venezuela

Acquired: Acquired via trade with the Brewers on April 6, 2021. Signed a two-year, $3 million extension with a club option for 2024 on November 30, 2021.

Expected Role: Starting shortstop.

Projection: Average production over roughly a half-season, 1-2 WAR over 370-430 PAs.

Fun Facts: Older brother, Oswaldo Arcia, is a former major leaguer who will potentially play in the Mexican League in 2023.

28 - Matt Olson - 1B

Age: 28 Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Acquired: Acquired via trade with the Athletics on March 14, 2022. Signed an eight-year, $168 million extension with a club option for 2030 on March 15, 2022.

Expected Role: Starting first baseman

Projection: Above-average to All-Star-level producer, 3.5-5 WAR in 650-680 PAs.

Fun Facts: At the time, signed the largest contract in Braves history. Was one of just two players (including former teammate Dansby Swanson) to appear in all 162 games of the 2022 season. Holds the record for September homers by a rookie with 13. In 2020, hit the first Opening Day walkoff grand slam in MLB since 1986.

27 - Austin Riley - 3B

Age: 25 Birthplace: Memphis, TN

Acquired: Selected by the Braves in the supplemental first round, 41st overall, of the 2015 MLB Draft. Signed a ten-year, $212 million extension on August 1, 2022.

Expected Role: Starting third baseman.

Projection: High-quality to All-Star-level-and-beyond producer, 4-5.5 WAR over 630-680 PAs.

Fun Facts: Extension is the largest contract in franchise history. On August 9, 2022, tied Hank Aaron for the fastest player in franchise history to tally 30 homers and 30 doubles in a season (111 games). Holds the franchise record for 26 extra-base hits in a calendar month, recorded in July 2022. Riley, Eddie Mathews, and Chipper Jones are the only Braves third basemen in franchise history to go .300/30/100 at age 24 or younger; when both Riley and Ozzie Albies each had 30 homers and 100 RBI in 2021, they were only the fifth set of teammates to do so at age 24 or younger.

13 - Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF

Age: 25 Birthplace: La Guaira, Venezuela

Acquired: Signed by the Braves as an international free agent in July 2014. Signed an eight-year, $100 million extension with club options for 2027 and 2028 on April 2, 2019.

Expected Role: Starting right fielder.

Projection: All-Star-level-plus, 5-6 WAR over 570-690 PAs

Fun Facts: Led the NL in All-Star votes received in 2022. Second-youngest player to go 30-30, after Mike Trout; youngest-ever member of the 40-30 club. Youngest player to hit a postseason grand slam.

23 - Michael Harris II - CF

Age: 22 Birthplace: DeKalb County, GA

Acquired: Selected by the Braves in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Signed an eight-year, $72 million extension with club options for the 2031 and 2032 seasons on August 17, 2022.

Expected Role: Starting center fielder.

Projection: Above-average to All-Star-level producer, 3.5-5 WAR in 570-620 PAs.

Fun Facts: 2022 NL Rookie of the Year winner, after winning the NL Rookie of the Month award three times in essentially four months of play. Tutored in baseball as a youth by former Brave Marquis Grissom.

14 - Sam Hilliard - OF

Age: 29 Birthplace: Mansfield, TX

Acquired: Acquired by the Braves from the Rockies via trade on November 6, 2022

Expected Role: Backup outfielder

Projection: Replacement level to average bench player, 0-1 WAR in 50-450 PAs.

Fun Facts: Was a two-way player that played outfield and pitched in college, but converted to a position player full-time after being drafted.

20 - Marcell Ozuna - DH

Age: 32 Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Acquired: Signed a four-year, $64 million contract with a club option for the 2025 season on February 5, 2021

Expected Role: Primary DH

Projection: Below-average to average production, 0.5-2 WAR in 430-450 PAs.

Fun Facts: Won the inaugural Silver Slugger for the DH position in the NL in 2020.

17 - Kevin Pillar - OF

Age: 34 Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal on January 18, 2023

Expected Role: Backup outfielder

Projection: Replacement level to average production, 0-1.5 WAR over 100-370 PAs.

Fun Facts: Was the first right-handed batter to ever hit two homers off Max Scherzer in the same game. Originally drafted in the 32nd round (979th overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft, and signed for a bonus of $1,000 — per his own recollection, did not have enough from the bonus, after taxes, to afford an iPhone.

8 - Eddie Rosario - LF

Age: 31 Birthplace: Guyama, Puerto Rico

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $18 million contract with a club option for 2024 on March 16, 2022.

Expected Role: Primary left fielder

Projection: Replacement-level production, -0.5 to 0.5 WAR in 410-470 PAs.

Fun Facts: In addition to Steve Garvey, is the only player to have two homers and a triple in the same postseason game. Hit for the cycle while seeing just five pitches in a game in 2021, tying a record for fewest pitches seen when completing a cycle. Also hit a homer on the first major league pitch he saw in his career, off Scott Kazmir.