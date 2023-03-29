This Day in Braves History: Marquis Grissom announces his retirement

Braves Franchise History

1997 - Malley’s Chocolates announces the introduction of the Chipper Jones Candy Bar.

2005 - Andres Galarraga announces his retirement. Galarraga appeared in seven games with the Angels in 2004. He spent two seasons in an Atlanta uniform where he hit .303/.384/.562 with 72 home runs and 221 RBI.

2006 - Marquis Grissom announces his retirement. Grissom spent the last three seasons with the Giants. He spent the 1995 and 96 seasons with Atlanta and caught the final out in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series. Grissom hit .286/.335/.438 with 35 home runs in 297 career games with the Braves.

MLB History

1954 - Cubs manager Phil Cavarretta becomes the first manager to ever be fired during spring training when he gives team owner Phil Wrigley an honest assessment of the team’s chances for the upcoming season.

1973 - The “Alert Orange Baseball” is used for the first time in major league history in an exhibition game between Oakland and Cleveland. . The ball is painted safety orange but pitchers complain that it is slippery and batters are unable to pick up the spin. The idea will be scrapped.

1975 - The Yankees give Mel Stottlemyre, who is recovering from a torn rotator cuff, his unconditional release.

1984 - The Yankees trade Graig Nettles to the Padres for pitcher Dennis Rasmussen.

2001 - Todd Helton signs a nine-year, $141.5 million contract extension with the Colorado Rockies.

2013 - Three star players agree to contract extensions. Justin Verlander signs a five-year, $120 million deal with the Tigers, catcher Buster Posey agrees to an eight-year, $159 million pact with the Giants and the Diamondbacks give Paul Goldschmidt a five-year, $32 million extension.

