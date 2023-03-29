Braves News: Final spring training game, Michael Harris projections, and more

The Atlanta Braves ended spring training on a high note and defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-5. Orlando Arcia kept his hot streak alive and homered in the fourth inning.

With spring training behind us, the Braves have made it to DC, where they open up the regular season against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

✌️out, North Port! Jetting off for Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/m1i4ipAs45 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 28, 2023

First pitch is set for 1:05 ET with Max Fried on the bump.

Braves News:

Making sense of Michael Harris’ 2023 projections.

Dylan Dodd headlines the list of Braves pitching prospects with the potential for a breakout season.

Episode 392 of the Battery Power Podcast takes one final inventory of the Braves roster ahead of Opening Day.

MLB News:

After being granted his release earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays re-signed reliever Jay Jackson to a split deal. The former Brave will begin the season in Triple-A Buffalo.

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired righty Tony Locey from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations.

New York Mets reliever Bryce Montes de Oca underwent the knife on Wednesday and is targeting a mid-August return. The procedure removed bone fragments from his throwing elbow.

The Colorado Rockies traded RHP TJ Zeuch to the Philadelphia Phillies. Zeuch will kick off the regular season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that Luke Voit’s recent contract will be a split deal.

The Cleveland Guardians agreed to a seven-year extension with INF Andres Gimenez. The deal guarantees $106.5M.