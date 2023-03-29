Battery Power TV: Braves look to be scary good in 2023

How do you follow up a 100-win season? If you’re the Atlanta Braves, it could be by being even better.

The five-time defending National League East champions have that look going into the 2023 season. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down an offense that figures to be one of the game’s best, and a rotation and bullpen that (there’s a trend here), should also be in that same conversation.

Plus, the players that will be the most intriguing to watch on Atlanta’s roster as MLB adjusts to its new rules.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.