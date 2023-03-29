Get your tickets to Opening Day while you still can!

It has been almost five months since the 2022 MLB season came to a close with the Houston Astros raising the World Series trophy. Ever since that day, we have been eagerly waiting for Opening Day. The wait will officially come to an end Thursday afternoon when the 2023 regular season gets underway with a pair of 1:05 pm matinee games. The rest of the schedule will unfold from there and it if you are planning a last minute trip to the ballpark, it isn’t too late to get tickets from Stubhub.

The Atlanta Braves will help usher in the 2023 season with one of those early 1:05 matchups against the Washington Nationals in DC. The Braves are coming off of a 101 win season and their fifth straight NL East title, but the 2022 season ended in disappointment with a loss in the Division Series to the Phillies. Atlanta will be trying to make is six straight division wins in 2023 and a return to glory in October with a loaded roster featuring a talented young core that should keep the Braves in the title chase for years to come. It won’t be easy as both the Mets and the Phillies have reloaded in hopes of loosening the Braves’ grip on the division.

The other 1:05 pm matchup will feature the Yankees and the Giants in an Interleague matchup at Yankee Stadium. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge will make his first appearance since agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million deal during the offseason. The game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Gerrit Cole and Logan Webb. San Francisco will be looking to keep their heads above water in the NL West where the Dodgers are always a challenge and the revamped Padres are poised to make a run.

Here is the rest of the Opening Day schedule: