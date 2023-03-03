This Day in Braves History: March 3rd

Braves Franchise History

1940 - The Boston Bees sell outfielder Debs Garms to the Pirates. Garms will lead the NL in hitting with a .355 average in the upcoming season despite receiving just 358 at-bats.

1953 - The Boston Braves, who own a minor league franchise in Milwaukee, invoke the territorial privilege and block a potential move by the St. Louis Browns to Milwaukee. The Braves themselves will then move to Milwaukee.

MLB History

1889 - Pitcher Bobby Mathews goes to court to try and collect $600 that he claims is owed to him by the Philadelphia Athletics for his services as coach in 1888.

1916 - Jack Dunn, who owns the International League Baltimore Orioles, purchases the park built by the Baltimore Terrapins of the Federal League.

1946 - The St. Louis Browns signed Joe Medwick who had recently been released by the Boston Braves. St. Louis will release Medwick before the season begins.

1956 - In an effort to keep the Giants in New York, Manhattan Borough President Hulan Jack makes plans for a new 110,000-seat stadium over the New York Central railroad tracks. The project is doomed due to a $75 million estimated cost for the stadium and will be a major factor in Horace Stoneham’s decision to move the club to San Francisco.

1983 - Steve Carlton agrees to a four-year, $4.15 million contract with the Phillies making him the highest paid pitcher in league history.

1984 - Peter Ueberroth is elected as the Commissioner of Baseball.

1987 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Ray Dandridge to the Hall of Fame.

1988 - Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson walks out of camp after teammate Jesse Orosco played a practical joke on him by placing eyeblack in his cap. Gibson returns to camp the next day.

1998 - The Veterans Committee elects Larry Doby, Lee MacPhail, Bullet Joe Rogan and Gorgeous George Davis.

