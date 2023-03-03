Braves News: Braves top Mets 6-2, pitch clock adjustments, and more

The Atlanta Braves won their first NL East showdown of the spring on Tuesday after defeating the New York Mets 6-2. Kolby Allard got the nod for the second time this spring. He tossed three hitless innings. He struck out three and walked one.

The Braves offense jumped out front early and scored two in the second inning, courtesy of Eli White’s two-run bomb.

Eli White - Atlanta Braves (1)* pic.twitter.com/KY3lONKwo0 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 2, 2023

The Braves’ bats tacked on a few more runs before the defense surrendered two runs to the Mets in the final inning.

Following Thursday’s win, the Braves improved to 2-2 and will now make the trip to West Palm Beach for a matchup with the Houston Astros.

More Braves News:

AJ Minter headlines the list of Braves pitchers that will need to make adjustments after MLB’s newly-implemented pitch clock.

In comparison to other positions, the Braves organization does not have a ton of depth at third base behind Austin Riley.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, the club announced Thursday.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is expected to miss Opening Day with an oblique strain. His spot in the lineup appears to be a game-time decision.