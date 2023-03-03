Daily Hammer Podcast: Standouts from Spring Training

A full week into Spring Training games, the Braves have had a few standout performers, many of which are names trying to make the team. While Vaughn Grissom is the likely starter at shortstop and is swinging the bat well, others, such as Eli White, are hopeful new approaches at the plate can lead to better production and a spot on the opening day roster. Plus, a few arms, Kolby Allard and Dylan Dodd, have looked very good in their outings.

Shawn Coleman looks at bit more at these performances in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer Podcast:

Allard and Dodd are showing encouraging outings in the case they may be needed earlier than expected this season

Grissom’s bat will be a needed cog in the bottom of the Braves lineup

The Braves committee approach in left field and DH could allow for situational advantages based on different skill sets

