Braves vs. Astros Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip to West Palm Beach Friday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Houston Astros. Bryce Elder will make his second appearance of the spring for Atlanta while Houston will go with right-hander Jose Urquidy.

Elder struggled in his first appearance of the spring allowing four hits, including a first inning grand slam, in 1 2/3 innings against the Yankees. He will be looking for better results Friday. The Braves will again roll out a lineup featuring mostly reserves. Forrest Wall will lead off for the second straight day and play left field. Marcell Ozuna will DH and bat third. Sam Hilliard returns to the lineup in right field and will bat fourth while Braden Shewmake gets the start at shortstop and will hit sixth.

How we're lining up this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/uFdY2bOqkM — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 3, 2023

For the Astros, Urquidy will also be making his second appearance of the spring. He allowed three hits and a run over two innings in his first outing against the Nationals. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman are all in the lineup for Houston Friday.

Astros lineup with Jose Urquidy starting. pic.twitter.com/pnejnGq8fm — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 3, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 3, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM