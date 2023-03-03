Braves reassign Tyler Tolve to minor league camp

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that catcher Tyler Tolve has been reassigned to minor league camp. The Braves now have 60 players remaining on their spring camp roster.

The Braves draft Tolve in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Kennesaw State. He spent last season at Rome where he hit .261/.338/.470 with 12 home runs and a 118 wRC+ in 325 plate appearances. Tolve appeared in two games during the spring going 1-for-3 at the plate with two walks and a stolen base. He stole eight bags last season at Rome.

Atlanta optioned Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett earlier this week as he is headed to play in the World Baseball Classic. Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud haven’t seen much action so far this spring and will start to ramp up soon. The Braves still have catchers Drake Baldwin and Joe Hudson on their spring camp roster.