Braves officially announce Opening Day roster

The Atlanta Braves officially released their Opening Day roster Thursday morning prior to their season opener against the Washington Nationals. No real surprises amongst the group as most of the difficult decisions were laid out a week or so ago.

As expected, Atlanta selected the contracts of infielder Ehire Adrianza, pitchers Jesse Chavez and Jared Shuster, and outfielder Kevin Pillar. The team also placed Raisel Iglesias on the 15-day injured list which is retroactive to March 27. They also placed Kolby Allard, Tyler Matzek and Huascar Ynoa on the 60-day injured list. Allard suffered a strained oblique during the spring. Matzek and Ynoa will miss all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Here is a look at the full Opening Day roster:

Starting Pitchers (4): Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, Jared Shuster

Bullpen (9): A.J. Minter, Joe Jimenez, Dylan Lee, Collin McHugh, Lucas Luetge, Kirby Yates, Jesse Chavez, Nick Anderson, Michael Tonkin

Catchers (2): Travis d’Arnaud, Sean Murphy

Infielders (5): Ozzie Albies, Ehire Adrianza, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley

Outfielders (6): Ronald Acuña Jr. Michael Harris, Sam Hilliard, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario