Braves News: Opening Day, MiLB CBA, more

It is finally Opening Day and we are excited to see the Braves take on the Nationals as they begin their regular season against a team projected to be very bad. The entire season is in front of them, but the Braves should expect to win this opening series behind Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Jared Shuster against a bad opponent.

MLB has agreed with the MLBPA on the first ever minor league collective bargaining agreement. This agreement significantly increases minor league pay and housing benefits, even though it is still a far cry from a comfortable lifestyle salary. ESPN’s Jeff Passan laid out the new pay structure in the agreement.

Details on pay increases in the minor leagues:



Complex league: From $4,800 per year to $19,800

Low-A: $11,000 to $26,200

High-A: $11,000 to $27,300

AA: $13,800 to $30,250

AAA: $17,500 to $35,800



Players will be paid almost year-round, aside from a six-week break in the winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 30, 2023

MLB News

MLBPA and MLB agreed to a CBA for MiLB players pending ratification by the interested parties.

The A’s traded old friend Cristian Pache to the Phillies, after he didn’t find success in Oakland.

The Pirates and Bryan Reynolds are reportedly still discussing an extension.

The Guardians extended reliever Trevor Stephan.

The Blue Jays re-signed Braves’ legend Jay Jackson.