Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Opening Day is here

It has been five years.

That is right, five years since the Braves won their last Opening Day start.

For Max Fried and Atlanta, the simple goal is to start 2023 with a win.

But for Atlanta overall, the main focus should be leaning on its impressive offense as the pitching situation figures itself out over the first few weeks of the season. While different lineups may be utilized, the Braves have every reason to expect at least a series win against Washington to open the season.

Shawn Coleman breaks down the Opening day matchup:

How might the lineup look

Who plays in left and DHs

Fried looking for first Opening Day victory

Braves have hit Patrick Corbin well in recent years

