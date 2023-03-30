Braves vs. Nationals: March 30 - April 2

The 2023 season for the Atlanta Braves begins in Washington against the Nationals.

The 2023 MLB regular season begins on Thursday when the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. The Braves are looking to get off to a good start in their quest for a sixth straight NL East title. The Nationals will be trying to avoid another last place finish in an ever improving division.

Pitching Matchups

Thursday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Max Fried vs. Patrick Corbin

Saturday, April 1, 4:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Spencer Strider vs. Josiah Gray

Sunday, April 2, 1:35 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Jared Shuster vs. MacKenzie Gore

Team Ranks (2022)

Atlanta Braves (101-61, 1st in NL East)

Runs Scored: 789 (3rd in majors)

Home Runs: 243, (2nd in majors)

ERA: 3.46 (5th in majors)

Washington Nationals (55-107, 5th in NL East)

Runs Scored: 603 (26th in majors)

Home Runs: 136 (28th in majors)

ERA: 5.00 (29th in majors)