 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

Braves vs. Nationals: March 30 - April 2

The 2023 season for the Atlanta Braves begins in Washington against the Nationals.

Contributors: Battery Power Staff
/ new

The 2023 MLB regular season begins on Thursday when the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. The Braves are looking to get off to a good start in their quest for a sixth straight NL East title. The Nationals will be trying to avoid another last place finish in an ever improving division.

Pitching Matchups

Thursday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Max Fried vs. Patrick Corbin

Saturday, April 1, 4:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Spencer Strider vs. Josiah Gray

Sunday, April 2, 1:35 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Jared Shuster vs. MacKenzie Gore

Team Ranks (2022)

Atlanta Braves (101-61, 1st in NL East)
Runs Scored: 789 (3rd in majors)
Home Runs: 243, (2nd in majors)
ERA: 3.46 (5th in majors)

Washington Nationals (55-107, 5th in NL East)
Runs Scored: 603 (26th in majors)
Home Runs: 136 (28th in majors)
ERA: 5.00 (29th in majors)

9 Total Updates Since
Mar 29, 2023, 4:00pm EDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power