Braves vs. Nationals: March 30 - April 2

The 2023 MLB regular season begins on Thursday when the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. The Braves are looking to get off to a good start in their quest for a sixth straight NL East title. The Nationals will be trying to avoid another last place finish in an ever improving division.
Pitching Matchups
Thursday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)
Max Fried vs. Patrick Corbin
Saturday, April 1, 4:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)
Spencer Strider vs. Josiah Gray
Sunday, April 2, 1:35 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)
Jared Shuster vs. MacKenzie Gore
Team Ranks (2022)
Atlanta Braves (101-61, 1st in NL East)
Runs Scored: 789 (3rd in majors)
Home Runs: 243, (2nd in majors)
ERA: 3.46 (5th in majors)
Washington Nationals (55-107, 5th in NL East)
Runs Scored: 603 (26th in majors)
Home Runs: 136 (28th in majors)
ERA: 5.00 (29th in majors)