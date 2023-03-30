Travis d’Arnaud at DH for Braves on Opening Day against Nationals

The first lineup of the 2023 season has been released as the Atlanta Braves get set to take on the Washington Nationals. Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta while Patrick Corbin will get the start for Washington.

With a left-hander on the mound, the Braves will pack in an extra right-handed bat into the lineup. Marcell Ozuna will get the start in left field over Eddie Rosario and Travis d’Arnaud will handle DH duties. Ozzie Albies will slide into the cleanup spot against the lefty. Sean Murphy will make his Atlanta debut behind the plate and will hit fifth.

Albies is 12-for-28 with 3 doubles, a triple and three home runs in his career against Corbin. Arcia is 8-for-17 with two home runs while Ozuna and Austin Riley have a pair of homers each against the veteran lefty.

For the Nationals, Lane Thomas will get the start in right field and will lead off. Former Braves farm hand Joey Meneses will serve as the DH and hit second. New additions Jeimer Candelario and Dominic Smith will slot in at the infield corners and hit third and fourth.

Victor Robles will play center field and hit eighth for the Nationals Thursday. He has had some success against Fried going 9-for-25 over 28 career plate appearances.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.