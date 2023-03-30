 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves acquire left-hander Richard Lovelady from Royals for cash considerations

The Braves grab a lefty bullpen arm with an option year

MLB: Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Among the extension news and roster announcements this morning, the Braves have quietly continued to stock the bullpen at the Triple-A level.

The Braves have grabbed a lefty bullpen arm with an option year. They will immediately exercise that option. Richard Lovelady was a tenth-round pick in the 2016 draft. He is a 6-foot lefty with a 93 MPH fastball, a 87 MPH slider, and a sinker. He has crazy good spin on the slider and can miss some bats. However, he didn’t make the Royals bullpen so maybe we can temper our expectations. For his career, he has put up a 5.62/ 4.37/ 4.13 line in 41.2 Major League innings.

The Braves made a number of roster moves Thursday morning and cleared up three 40-man roster spots by placing pitchers Kolby Allard, Tyler Matzek and Huascar Ynoa on the 60-day injured list. Lovelady will head to Gwinnett and will give them another left-handed relief option for the bullpen.

