Braves vs. Nationals Opening Day game thread

The 2023 MLB Season officially gets underway for the Atlanta Braves Thursday afternoon when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Max Fried will make his third straight Opening Day start for Atlanta while Washington will go with veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin.

The Braves set their roster for Opening Day earlier Thursday with no real surprises. They also revealed their lineup which will feature both Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud.

Pregame Notes:

