Max Fried leaves game with hamstring discomfort

This is suboptimal

By ABsinceWayBack
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried avoided some very unlucky defense during Opening Day. Fried gave up one run in the second inning when Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley had two plays evade them. He couldn’t avoid injury in the fourth inning, however.

Dominic Smith sent a ground ball to Matt Olson and Fried covered. Max made the play with no issue. However, he walked back to the mound reaching for his hamstring. The training staff was alerted and had a warmup pitch. After that, he wanted nothing to do with returning to the game and handed the ball away.

The Braves later announced that Fried left the game with left hamstring discomfort.

Obviously, we don’t know the severity, but this would seem to put his next scheduled start in jeopardy. Teams carry extra pitchers to start the year for a reason. But regardless, this is not good for a Cy Young candidate who breezed through the spring. We will update as necessary.

