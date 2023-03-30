Max Fried leaves game with hamstring discomfort

Max Fried avoided some very unlucky defense during Opening Day. Fried gave up one run in the second inning when Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley had two plays evade them. He couldn’t avoid injury in the fourth inning, however.

Dominic Smith sent a ground ball to Matt Olson and Fried covered. Max made the play with no issue. However, he walked back to the mound reaching for his hamstring. The training staff was alerted and had a warmup pitch. After that, he wanted nothing to do with returning to the game and handed the ball away.

Max Fried will exit today's game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/s52Nr2BV0r — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 30, 2023

The Braves later announced that Fried left the game with left hamstring discomfort.

LHP Max Fried was removed from today’s game with left hamstring discomfort. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 30, 2023

Obviously, we don’t know the severity, but this would seem to put his next scheduled start in jeopardy. Teams carry extra pitchers to start the year for a reason. But regardless, this is not good for a Cy Young candidate who breezed through the spring. We will update as necessary.