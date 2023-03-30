Max Fried likely headed to the injured list

The Atlanta Braves scored an Opening Day win over the Washington Nationals Thursday, but may have lost Max Fried for a significant length of time. Fried exited the game with one out in the fourth inning due to discomfort in his left hamstring after covering the first base bag. Brian Snitker said after the game that Fried will definitely miss his next start and is likely headed to the injured list.

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Max Fried is "more than likely" headed to the injured list. pic.twitter.com/2Y193fJdup — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 30, 2023

For what it is worth, Fried said after the game that he didn’t know about a possible trip to the injured list. The Braves won’t really have to make a decision until Fried’s turn in the rotation comes back up.

"I didn't want to come out of that game without at least trying."



Max Fried discusses his left hamstring injury ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yjnIpZTdlM — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 30, 2023

Spencer Strider and Jared Shuster will pitch remaining two games against the Nationals. Charlie Morton and Dylan Dodd are scheduled to pitch the first two games in St. Louis. Fried would have slotted in for the final game. Snitker didn’t have any updates on who the Braves might turn to for the start. Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder appear to be the most likely options.

Fried pitched excellent during the spring and allowed four hits, one run and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings. Two of those hits came on balls that were lost in the sun.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.