Braves News: Max Fried expected to land on injured list, Orlando Arcia extension, more

Thursday marked a huge news day for the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 Opening Day win against the Washington Nationals and the unfortunate news of a Max Fried injury.

The Braves jumped in front early with a three-run second inning, scored another run in the fourth, and put together another three-run frame in the ninth. Travis d’Arnaud, Orlando Arcia, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley each contributed to the run column.

The Braves win was overshadowed by the unfortunate news of Max Fried’s hamstring injury. Fried completed three innings and exited the game in the fourth with left hamstring discomfort after a play at first base.

Braves skipper Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried would miss his next start and that a trip to the injured list was not out of the question.

“I didn’t want to come out of that game without at least trying,” Fried said after tossing 43 pitches. “Treatment, staying ahead of it, just doing whatever those guys tell me to do in the training room. That’s what I’m gonna be doing to try to get back out on the field.”

We will provide more information on the extent of Fried’s injury when it becomes available. Until then, the Braves are back in action for game two today at 4:05.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves and shortstop Orlando Arcia agreed to a three-year, $7.3M contract extension. The deal includes a club option for 2026.

The Braves acquired lefty Richard Lovelady from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations. The bullpen arm was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

If you plan on seeing the Braves in action this season, check out our 2023 guide to Truist Park.

From start times to home fields, here is how MLB can make Opening Day even better.

MLB News:

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his elbow, it was apparent that New York Mets pitcher Bryce Montes de Orca required Tommy John surgery. Thus, the bullpen arm will miss the entire 2023 season.

The Kansas City Royals made another move in dealing first baseman Matt Beaty to the San Francisco Giants.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have placed catcher Rafael Marchan on the 60-day IL with a fractured hamate bone.

The New York Mets rotation took a huge hit as the club placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a low-grade muscle strain.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Ryan Pepiot on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Texas Rangers righty Ricky Vanasco will miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus.