Fangraphs adds Dylan Dodd to Top 100 Prospects

Today Fangraphs updated their Top 100 prospect list at opening day, and with the new list now includes Braves prospect Dylan Dodd in their Top 100. In the link included, the article talks about how both Dodd and Jared Shuster and what they saw from the pair this spring.

From Fangraphs:

“Both pitchers have exhibited two-tick bumps in velocity this spring: Dodd’s fastball has averaged 94 mph and topped out at 96 per publicly available data from Grapefruit League games this spring, and Shuster was sitting 92. But Dodd’s increase hasn’t compromised his command, whereas for Shuster that’s less certain….his breaking ball is below-average and relies much more on location than movement…The good news is Shuster tends to command it, as he does his plus changeup, which he also tends to locate, and which he hides well with his short arm stroke…it’s just tough to see him as anything more than a no. 4/5 starter if he’s only going to sit either 90 with command, or 92 without it.

Dodd, however, has been surgical even amid his own two-tick velo spike and while adjusting to a relatively new delivery…He belongs amid the high-floor 50 FV pitchers toward the back of the Top 100. Both Dodd and Shuster have been added to The Board.”

You can find more of the breakdown on their pitches and on Dodd’s mechanics in the Fangraphs article.

With this update to their rankings, Dodd now ranks as the #89 prospect in all of baseball on their site. The former under-slot senior sign draftee being ranked in the Top 100 shows that those under-slot picks aren’t throw away picks like some think, but that there could be real value in them if your scouting department is able to find a hidden gem.