Braves News: Tyler Tolve to minor league camp, Braves fall to Astros despite early lead, more

The Atlanta Braves announced on Friday that they have reassigned catcher Tyler Tolve to minor league camp. There are now sixty players in camp.

Drafted by the Braves in 2021, Tolve spent last season with the Rome Braves and appeared in 75 games. Through three at-bats this Spring Training, the 22-year-old has tallied one hit and one RBI. He withholds an OBP of .600.

The Braves do have several others behind the dish in Sean Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud, Chadwick Tromp, and more.

