Braves split squad spring training game thread

It’s a good ol’ fashioned split squad day for the Braves, as they will be in action in two seperate venues today. Max Fried will be getting the start against the Twins at CoolToday Park in North Port, while Spencer Strider will be the man on the mound for the Braves in Sarasota against the Twins.

Here are the lineups for each game, starting with the home tilt:

Now here’s the lineup for the Sarasota crew:

And in Sarasota, @SpencerSTRIDer takes the mound against the Orioles! pic.twitter.com/PoXKVSfUr2 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 4, 2023

Both of these games are definitely worth keeping an eye on, especially since we’ve been blessed with the rare occasion of Max Fried Day and Spencer Strider Day falling on the same date. You’ll be able to watch Atlanta’s home game (and all home games going forward during spring training) on MLB.com, while the radio broadcast for the road tilt will be handled by the Orioles Radio Network. Of course, we’ll have the recap for y’all right here once both games are concluded. Hopefully everybody enjoys the split squad bonanza today!