Braves News: Michael Soroka update, Opening Day roster projection and more

The Atlanta Braves got some good news on the injury front Saturday when Brian Snitker confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Contstitution’s Justin Toscano that Michael Soroka recently threw off a mound in a “short box” bullpen session. Short box means that Soroka threw off the mound, but with the catcher moved in closer.
Soroka came to camp with some hamstring soreness and had been relegated to playing catch on flat ground. The Braves have every reason to play it safe with him, but the delay may in fact take him out of the running for the fifth starter spot. Bryce Elder bounced back with a good outing Friday and Kolby Allard pitched well earlier in the week. Ian Anderson allowed two homers in his debut and is scheduled to follow Charlie Morton in Sunday’s game.
More Braves News
- Max Fried and Spencer Strider looked sharp Saturday as the Braves swept a pair of split squad games against the Twins and the Orioles. Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris all homered.
- MLB.com’s Mark Bowman released his latest projection for the Braves’ Opening Day roster.
- Our organizational depth series continued Saturday with a look at the outfield.
MLB news
- Former Braves reliever Will Smith agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Rangers Saturday.
- Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. officially withdrew from the World Baseball Classic Saturday due to lingering discomfort in his knee.
- Red Sox left-hander James Paxton suffered an injured hamstring and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season.
- Free agent reliever Brad Hand and the Rockies are in agreement on a one-year deal.
- Reds right-hander Justin Dunn is dealing with inflammation in his rotator cuff and will be shut down from throwing for a couple of months.
- Free agent reliever Trevor Rosenthal has agreed to a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers.
