Braves News: Michael Soroka update, Opening Day roster projection and more

The Atlanta Braves got some good news on the injury front Saturday when Brian Snitker confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Contstitution’s Justin Toscano that Michael Soroka recently threw off a mound in a “short box” bullpen session. Short box means that Soroka threw off the mound, but with the catcher moved in closer.

Soroka came to camp with some hamstring soreness and had been relegated to playing catch on flat ground. The Braves have every reason to play it safe with him, but the delay may in fact take him out of the running for the fifth starter spot. Bryce Elder bounced back with a good outing Friday and Kolby Allard pitched well earlier in the week. Ian Anderson allowed two homers in his debut and is scheduled to follow Charlie Morton in Sunday’s game.

