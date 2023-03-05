Yankees vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Sunday afternoon when they host the New York Yankees at CoolToday Park in North Port. Charlie Morton will make his first start of the spring and will be followed by Ian Anderson who will be making his second appearance. Carlos Rodon will get the start for the Yankees.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars for Sunday’s afternoon’s game. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario will be making their final appearances before heading off to the World Baseball Classic. Matt Olson is off to a red hot start this spring and is back in the lineup hitting second. Travis d’Arnaud will get the start behind the plate and will hit fourth.

Morton is slated for three innings and Anderson will follow with a few innings. Yates is also scheduled to pitch today pic.twitter.com/rYK3fem8FV — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 5, 2023

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday’s game. Harrison Bader will lead off and play center. Gleyber Torres will slot in at second and hit second. Giancarlo Stanton will DH and bat cleanup.

Rodón makes his Spring Training debut pic.twitter.com/IC1jmTQAMF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 5, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 5, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: WCNN 680 / 93.7, Braves Radio Network