Braves reassign Yacksel Rios to minor league camp

Following Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees, the Atlanta Braves announced that they have reassigned reliever Yacksel Rios to minor league camp. The Braves now have 59 players on their spring roster.

Rios signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in January. The 29-year old right-hander appeared in three games where he allowed three hits and one run in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

With Atlanta’s bullpen largely set, there wasn’t much of a chance that Rios would make the Opening Day roster. He will now head over to minor league camp and should slot into Gwinnett’s bullpen where he will provide depth.