This Day in Braves History: Atlanta brings back Peter Moylan

Braves Franchise History

1948 - The Boston Braves acquire Eddie Stanky from the Brooklyn Dodgers in exchange for Bama Rowell and $60,000.

2015 - The Braves signed veteran reliever Peter Moylan to a minor league deal. He will appear in 22 games while logging a 3.48 ERA and a 2.84 FIP.

MLB History

1884 - The roof of the Polo Grounds’ grandstand is damaged due to high winds.

1907 - Phillies owners A.J. Reach and John Rogers are acquitted of damages resulting from the 1903 Baker Bowl disaster where a balcony collapsed at the Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue ballpark killing 12 people while injuring 232 others.

1923 - The St. Louis Cardinals announce that their players will wear numbers on their uniforms. They will be assigned according to the batting order.

1962 - St. Louis voters approve a bond issue that will fund the necessary improvements to build a new downtown stadium for the Cardinals.

1973 - Larry Hisle becomes the first designated hitter in major league history for the Twins when they face the Pirates in an exhibition game. Hisle homers twice and drives in seven runs in the exhibition.

1985 - The Veterans Committee elects Enos Slaughter and Arky Vaughan to the Hall of Fame.

1987 - Free agent outfielder Andre Dawson agrees to a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Chicago Cubs.

2001 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Bill Mazeroski and Hilton Smith to the Hall of Fame.

2020 - Christian Yelich agrees to a nine-year, $187.25 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Brewers.

