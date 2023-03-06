Braves News: Morton, Anderson look good on mound, Acuna Jr. and Rosario leave for WBC, more

Charlie Morton looked good in his Spring Debut.

Ian Anderson looked better in his second appearance.

Matt Olson and Austin Riley continued to smash.

These are the main takeaways from a 10-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. Yes, the Braves ultimately would have like to hold onto the lead, but some of the more important names on the roster having a good day is what mainly matters right now. Especially in the case of Anderson, it is good to see a bounce back performance.

