 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Bally Sports Broadcast schedule, 40-40 club, more

News and notes from Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bally Sports has been in the news quite a bit recently due to its ongoing financial issues. However, despite what the present and future may hold for the company, Bally will remain the broadcast home for the Braves for 149 games in 2023. While the home of Braves games may not change, the sound will be different. With Chip Caray now calling Cardinals games, Brandon Gaudin will be the new play-by-play voice for the Braves.

Hopefully Gaudin’s first season will contain many special moments.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power