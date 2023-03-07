Braves News: Bally Sports Broadcast schedule, 40-40 club, more

Bally Sports has been in the news quite a bit recently due to its ongoing financial issues. However, despite what the present and future may hold for the company, Bally will remain the broadcast home for the Braves for 149 games in 2023. While the home of Braves games may not change, the sound will be different. With Chip Caray now calling Cardinals games, Brandon Gaudin will be the new play-by-play voice for the Braves.
Hopefully Gaudin’s first season will contain many special moments.
Braves News
- Could the Braves have multiple members of the 40/40 club this year? Demetrius Bell takes a look.
- The Braves continue to look at many different options for the left field and DH spots in the lineup.
- Here is the latest on several Braves prospects during Spring training.
MLB News
- Justin Turner, after being hit by a pitch in the face, appears to have avoided any fractures or serious injury. He did require 16 stitches.
- Mets starter Jose Quintana has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib.
