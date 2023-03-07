Kyle Wright ramping up workload, could make Spring debut next week

As Spring Training progresses and the World Baseball Classic begins today, the Braves received some encouraging news on Kyle Wright. The Braves right-hander has been working to strengthen his shoulder for much of Spring Training so far but has yet to make an appearance in a game. Fortunately, it now seems a plan is in place for him to return to the mound with the focus on being ready for the start of the regular season.

Kyle Wright will throw a side today and live BP on Friday. He might make his spring debut next week. Sets him up to make three starts before camp ends. Could make one more vs. minor leaguers and be lined up for the season's second series (at St. Louis) — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 7, 2023

While this is far from a guarantee Wright will be fully ready once the regular season starts, the fact that the Braves have a detailed plan in place to make sure Wright checks all the boxes as Spring Training progresses is a good sign. Both Wright and Mike Soroka have been working their way back from minor health concerns early in Spring Training. Though the Braves have featured plenty of other arms that could be options if Wright and Soroka were to have a set back, the positive news for both starters is great to see.

If all goes well with the side session today and the live bullpen session on Friday, the likely next step is the Braves scheduling Wright’s Spring Training debut sometime next week. After his breakout season in 2022, many are ready to see Wright back on the mound in the hopes that he can continue his success into 2023 and beyond.