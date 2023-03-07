Braves vs. Red Sox Spring Training Game Thread

The Braves and Red Sox are set to tangle in Grapefruit League action, this time in the evening under the lights.

Here are the lineups for the contest, cribbed from MLB.com’s Gameday:

I believe this marks the first game that Ozzie Albies will take the field defensively, after his offseason shoulder scoping surgery. Notably, Marcell Ozuna is hitting eighth.

The Red Sox are definitely rolling out a “visitors in Spring Training” lineup, night game and all, so we’ll see how Jared Shuster fares in that regard.

This game is indeed televised via the Red Sox’ NESN broadcast, but is also on the radio at WIFN 1340 AM/103.7 FM and WEEI 850 (if you want the Red Sox’ call of the game for some reason). First pitch is at 6:05 pm ET.