Braves News: Kyle Wright update, Braves routed by Red Sox, and more

The Atlanta Braves were made aware of some promising news on Tuesday in terms of Kyle Wright’s recovery. Mark Bowman of MLB reported that Wright threw a side session on Tuesday and is set for live batting practice come Friday.

Kyle Wright will throw a side today and live BP on Friday. He might make his spring debut next week. Sets him up to make three starts before camp ends. Could make one more vs. minor leaguers and be lined up for the season's second series (at St. Louis) — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 7, 2023

Wright has yet to make his spring debut after suffering a shoulder injury. However, he is on track to start early in the season.

After his bullpen session on Saturday, Wright said he “got after it pretty good.”

Assuming his remaining sessions go well, Wright could make his spring debut sometime next week.

More Braves News:

It was a forgettable Tuesday as the Braves dropped a matchup with the Boston Red Sox, 10-2.

The Augusta Greenjackets, Low-A affiliate of the Braves, are expected to have quite the pitching staff in 2023.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Cincinnati Reds.

The Miami Marlins are reportedly still discussing a deal with first baseman Yuli Gurriel, despite their first deal falling through.

Former All-Star Lorenzo Cain announced that he would retire this summer as a Kansas City Royal.

Jake Odorizzi’s Opening Day status is unknown, but after the RHP experienced arm fatigue, the Texas Rangers are “in doubt.”

Colorado Rockies LHP Lucas Gailbreath will miss the entire 2023 season, as he will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. He is expected to miss the beginning of 2024 as well.