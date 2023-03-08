 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Dominican Republic Spring Training game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are back at CoolToday Park Wednesday for an exhibition matchup against the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic team. Rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd will get the start for the Braves while the Dominican Republic will go with right-hander Cristian Javier.

Atlanta will roll out a mostly “B” team lineup for exhibition with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who will catch and bat third. Eli White, who has had a nice spring so far, will hit fifth and play right field. Joe Jimenez and Raisel Iglesias are also scheduled to pitch today for Atlanta.

The Braves will face an All-Star lineup from the Dominican Republic. Julio Rodriguez will lead off and play center. He will be followed by Rafael Devers and Manny Machado. Willy Adames will slide over to second base while Jeremy Pena gets the start at shortstop.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM

