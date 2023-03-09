Braves News: WBC teams, Rome Braves, more

The Braves’ squad did not have the greatest of days against the stacked Dominican Republic team, losing 9-0. Dylan Dodd started strong but faded dramatically in the third. Meanwhile, Ronald Acuna had a single and a strikeout in 3 plate appearances for Venezuela against the Astros and Eddie Rosario went hitless in 3 plate appearances for Puerto Rico against the Red Sox.

Meanwhile, Garrett previewed the Rome Braves, which is where top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver is expected to start the season, along with some other interesting Braves prospects, as the top talent in the farm system has shifted towards the lower levels with all of the recent trades and graduations.

Braves News

We previewed Dansby Swanson’s new home, the Cubs’ season.

MLB News

Tony Gonsolin’s Opening Day prospects seem to be fading.

Dana Brown talked about Astros’ extension talks.

The Rangers made a minor trade with the Pirates.

Mitch Moreland retired.