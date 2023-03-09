Braves Spring Training split squad game thread

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Thursday with split squad games against Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic team and the Toronto Blue Jays. Max Fried will get the start in North Port against Puerto Rico while Spencer Strider will make the trip to Dunedin to take on Toronto.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars for the home game. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom are all in the lineup. Kevin Pillar will get the start in right field while Braden Shewmake will slot in as the DH. Dereck Rodriguez will get the start on the mound for Puerto Rico. Eddie Rosario is in the lineup playing left field and will bat seventh.

Today’s split-squad home game vs. Puerto Rico. Yates and Stephens are among those slated to follow Fried pic.twitter.com/uNeHBcuzVX — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 9, 2023

Lineup Puerto Rico hoy jueves pic.twitter.com/LuXwoQH7Ag — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) March 9, 2023

For the road game against the Blue Jays, Orlando Arcia will lead off and play shortstop. Forrest Wall, Eli White and Sam Hilliard will man the outfield left to right. Luke Waddell will get the start at third base while Cal Conley is in the lineup as the DH. George Springer, Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen are all in the lineup while Kevin Gausman will get the start on the mound.

Today’s split-squad road game vs. Blue Jays. Elder will piggyback Strider. pic.twitter.com/3yjoqiRJnG — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 9, 2023

Game Info vs. Puerto Rico

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM

Game Info at Blue Jays

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 1:07 p.m. ET

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Florida

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: No Local Broadcast