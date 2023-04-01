This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Juan Francisco

Braves Franchise History

1939 - Phil Niekro is born in Belmont County, Ohio. He made his major league debut in 1964 with the Milwaukee Braves and won 318 games over a 24-year career before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

2012 - The Braves acquire infielder Juan Francisco from the Reds in exchange for pitcher J.J. Hoover. Francisco will appear in 93 games while hitting .234/.278/.432 with nine home runs. He will appear in 35 games in 2013 before he was traded to the Brewers for Thomas Keeling.

MLB History

1962 - The Tigers sign University of Detroit basketball star Dave DeBusschere. He pitched effectively in 1962 and 1963 with the White Sox, but will be remembered most as a key member of the New York Knicks’ championship teams of 1970 and 1973.

1963 - The Mets acquire veteran outfielder Duke Snider from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snider starred with the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947 to 1957 and finished the season with 14 home runs.

1969 - The Seattle Pilots trade Lou Pinella to the Kansas City Royals. Pinella will go on to win the Rookie of the Year award for the American League after hitting .282 with 11 home runs and 68 RBI.

1970 - An ownership group led by Bud Selig purchases the Seattle Pilots for $10.8 million. Selig will move the Pilots to Milwaukee and rename the team as the “Brewers.”

1972 - The MLBPA, led by executive director Marvin Miller, stages the first strike in major league history. The strike will last 13 days and lead to salary arbitration being added to the CBA and an increase in funding for the pension fund. A total of 86 games will be canceled and will not be rescheduled.

1982 - The New York Mets traded outfielder Lee Mazzilli to the Rangers for minor league pitchers Ron Darling and Walt Terrell.

1987 - The Pirates trade catcher Tony Peña to the Pirates in exchange for catcher Mike LaValliere, outfielder Andy Van Slyke and pitcher Mike Dunne.

2022 - The White Sox trade reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

