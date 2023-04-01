 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spencer Strider looks to flame the Nationals in game 2

The Braves look to grab another win to start the season behind their young flamethrower.

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
MLB: OCT 14 NLDS Braves at Phillies Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a pyrrhic victory on Opening Day that cost the Braves a few weeks of Max Fried, due to hamstring issues, the Braves have their ace 1b on the mound for game 2. While Strider doesn’t have the track record that Max does, he was simply one of the best pitchers in the game on a per-inning basis last season. He gave no indication of slowing down in spring training, striking out well over a batter per inning and allowing over one home run over the 16.0 innings.

The Nationals will have Josiah Gray on the mound, who was once a top prospect traded to the Nationals for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. His major league career has not gone quite as well so far, however. ZiPS projects him for a 4.64 FIP this season, which would be more than a 1.00 improvement over the last two seasons’ numbers he has posted in the majors. There aren’t many reasons to feel encouraged about Gray’s upcoming 2023 season or his career as a whole, but that should be encouraging for Braves’ batters preparing to face him today. He does strike out a healthy amount of batters, at over 9 K/9, but the combination of a high walk rate (over 4.0 BB/9) and giving up a ton of homers is not likely to be a successful one. Atlanta’s power bats are surely licking their chops at the combination of Gray’s start and the following Nationals’ bullpen.

As far as weather goes, there is some potential for some rain in the morning, but it looks like we should be clear by gametime.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 1, 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington DC

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

In This Stream

Braves vs. Nationals: March 30 - April 2

View all 16 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power