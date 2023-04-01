Braves News: Charlie Culberson returns to Braves org, Dylan Dodd cracks Top 100 prospect list, more

The Atlanta Braves made up for Friday’s off day with a roster move that brought fan-favorite Charlie Culberson back to the organization.

#Braves have signed INF Charlie Culberson to a minor league contract. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) March 31, 2023

After being designated for assignment by the Braves in 2020 and later picked up by the Texas Rangers, the utilityman is set to begin his second stint in the Braves organization with the Gwinnett Stripers.

Culberson made quite the impression on Braves fans during his first season in Atlanta in 2018. In 113 games, he collected 80 hits and homered 12 times. With less impressive seasons in 2019 and 2020, Culberson still remained highly favored across Braves Country.

The Stripers kicked off their season last night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Seattle Mariners have acquired OF/2B Nick Soliak from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations.

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations.

The Tampa Bay Rays traded first baseman Dillon Paulson to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations.